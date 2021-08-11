One reader's view....
We have a housing shortage crisis. Young people cannot buy themselves somewhere affordable to live.
We have an obesity crisis. Young people are getting fatter.
We have a pollution crisis. More young people are suffering from asthma-related problems.
Could someone explain to me why it was decided to demolish the old school building in London Road, Pembroke Dock and clear the site to accommodate a drive-through fast-food outlet?
There is already a McDonald’s within a couple of hundred yards of this site, so why another one? Surely this site could have been used for a better purpose.
It is an ideal ‘brownfield’ site for residential flats.
The last thing we need is another fat-producing, air-polluting outlet such as this development.
JOHN GILLESPIE,
West Williamston
