NO new coronavirus statistics have been issued today, Wednesday August 11, by Public Health Wales (PHW).

PHW usually provides updates with new figures on six days a week at noon.

However, today, the organisation stated on its Twitter account: "Due to a technical issue with our rapid COVID-19 surveillance dashboard, we will not be publishing an update today."

Yesterday, Tuesday August 10, PHW reported 37 new coronavirus cases across the three counties of Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

