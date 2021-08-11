NO new coronavirus statistics have been issued today, Wednesday August 11, by Public Health Wales (PHW).
PHW usually provides updates with new figures on six days a week at noon.
However, today, the organisation stated on its Twitter account: "Due to a technical issue with our rapid COVID-19 surveillance dashboard, we will not be publishing an update today."
Yesterday, Tuesday August 10, PHW reported 37 new coronavirus cases across the three counties of Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.
You can read the Western Telegraph's story here
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.