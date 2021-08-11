Ofcom has received more than 25,000 following a Love Island episode aired by ITV.

The episode in question aired on August 6 and featured an explosive row between Faye Winter and Teddy Soares.

The media watchdog was inundated with complaints after the row between the couple broke out following contestants being shown footage of each other in the Mad Movies challenge.

The row was over Teddy’s supposed disloyalty during the boys’ trip to the infamous Casa Amar, well-known to ‘turn heads’ on the show.

Despite Faye’s outburst, Teddy was loyal do his partner during his time away from the villa.

Viewers saw him sleep outside away from the girls and hug Faye’s teddy every night before he went to sleep.

It's all over for Faye and Teddy 💔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/x0YtdqIgq8 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 6, 2021

Ofcome issue statement

An Ofcom spokesperson said: "We've received a high volume of complaints about last week's Love Island, which is consistent with a trend of growing complaints about high-profile TV shows.

"We are carefully assessing the complaints we've received before deciding whether or not to investigate."

In Tuesday night’s instalment of the show the pair put their differences behind them.

Faye told Millie: "I will apologise but I still don't want him to think I'm not upset about what's happened."

ITV statement

ITV have responded in a statement regarding the welfare of its contestants.

It said: "Welfare and duty of care towards our contributors is always our primary concern, and we take the emotional well-being of all the Islanders extremely seriously.

"We have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times who monitor and regularly speak to all of the Islanders in private and off camera, especially if someone appears to be upset.

"All the Islanders are therefore fully supported by the professionals on-site and by their friends in the villa."