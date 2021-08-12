Barafundle Bay beach is amongst the UK’s best-hidden gems, according to a new study.
The research, carried out by Mini, found that the Pembrokeshire-based beach was within the top 20 best-hidden gems in the UK, ranking sixth in Wales.
With online search engine searches for 'things to do near me,' up 250 per cent and rising, many people are exploring hidden gems to avoid overcrowding at the usual beauty spots during staycations.
Three Gwynedd locations (Llyn Dilas, Llyn Glaslyn and Llanberis Pass) beat Barafundle Bay on the Welsh list, along with Three Cliffs Bay in Swansea and Sgwd Yr Eira in Powys.
Overall, Barafundle Bay finished 18th on the UK-wide list in the study.
