If you’ve ever fancied working alongside sloths, lions, rhinos and penguins, then the opportunity is right here in Pembrokeshire.

Wales’ best family attraction has a number of job vacancies in both the zoo - home to more than 750 animals - and its new holiday park of touring caravan pitches and showman's wagons.

Potential zoo-keepers will have to wait for another time to apply, though, as on this occasion, the new recruits are for food and beverage, retail and housekeeping.

Successful candidates could find themselves serving ice-creams to guests, greeting diners at the Hungry Farmer restaurant or helping visitors find their perfect memento from their day out at Folly Farm in the gift shop.

Or they could be part of the housekeeping team that ensures the zoo and holiday park are looking their best.

Kate Torok, head of HR at Folly Farm, said: “Our staff say what makes Folly Farm such a special place to work is the people. As a family-run business, you do become part of one big team here. You’ll get plenty of support and there are also opportunities for training and development.

“We often get asked what qualities you need to work at Folly Farm. We’re looking for people who are caring, fun and enjoy making people smile. You’ll need to be great at teamwork, calm under pressure and a creative person who’s good at solving problems.

“If this sounds like you, we would love to hear from you. Whether you’re looking for full or part time work, or just for the holidays, we have something for everyone.”

For more details on how to apply, visit the Folly Farm website: https://www.folly-farm.co.uk/jobs/