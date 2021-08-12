It was an exciting time (some unoriginal people may say 'a whale of a time'), as a Humpback Whale was spotted off the Pembrokeshire coast.
Falcon Boats spotted the whale during an offshore boat trip on Tuesday, August 10.
While there have been occasional sightings across Pembrokeshire throughout previous years, it is extremely rare to catch one on camera in this part of the world.
Despite the one photographed is thought to be a young whale, the species can grow up to 18m long, with 5m long flippers and 5.5m long tails, while weighing up to 40 tons.
Humpback whales are also known to take in more than their own bodyweight in water when filter feeding on krill and small fish.
