The Cross Inn in Broadmoor has announced that it will be temporarily closed, awaiting the result of a Covid-19 test.
The pub announced that a member of staff had been contacted by track and trace and told to self-isolate, due to being in contact with several people who had tested positive for Covid-19.
The staff member has taken a Covid-19 test, and so awaiting the result of the test, the pub is to remain temporarily closed.
