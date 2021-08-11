The Cross Inn in Broadmoor has announced that it will be temporarily closed, awaiting the result of a Covid-19 test.

The pub announced that a member of staff had been contacted by track and trace and told to self-isolate, due to being in contact with several people who had tested positive for Covid-19.

The staff member has taken a Covid-19 test, and so awaiting the result of the test, the pub is to remain temporarily closed.