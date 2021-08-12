THE last of Carmarthenshire Council’s furloughed staff are expected to resume their roles in the coming weeks.

Like many local authorities, Carmarthenshire Council topped up the wages of furloughed employees during the coronavirus pandemic so they didn’t lose out financially.

A total of 599 staff were furloughed out of a workforce of around 8,000. That number is now down to 19.

It cost the council £566,000 to top up furlough wages between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.

Councils reorganised a number of their services to address the pandemic, with many staff deployed to temporary roles to get help where it was needed.

The council’s assistant chief executive, Paul Thomas, said a decision was taken early on in the pandemic – supported by trade unions – to top up the salaries of furloughed staff.

“The number of staff currently on flexible furlough is 19, all of whom are colleagues in our museums and theatres,” said Mr Thomas.

“As we are in the process of reinstating these services it is likely that within a few weeks there will no longer be any Carmarthenshire Council staff on furlough.”

Some other councils topped up wages of staff who were employed by organisations delivering services on their behalf. Swansea Council spent £388,000 in 2020-21 on top-up costs on such third party staff.

The furlough scheme was not intended for public sector staff but Chancellor Rishi Sunak said an exception would be made if public sector bodies had exhausted all options for employing them and would otherwise be forced to make them redundant. The organisation’s loss of revenue due to Covid would also be taken into account.

Speaking last August, Andrew RT Davies, Welsh Conservative MS for South Wales Central, said he felt public sector bodies which used the furlough scheme while continuing to receive funding to cover staff wages appeared “to be acting against the spirit and the letter of the scheme.”

He said: “While any business suffering a financial loss as a result of the crisis has every right to apply for this kind of support, public sector bodies accessing funds must think twice given that it will simply increase the cost to Welsh taxpayers and slow down our long-term economic recovery.”