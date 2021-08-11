‘Don’t throw it away’ – that’s the message from the Repair Café, which holds events across the county.

Since May, Repair Café events have been hosted by Pembrokeshire Circle with regular events taking place in Crymych, Fishguard, Letterston, Johnston, St Davids and Scolton Manor.

The first event at Scolton Manor saw volunteer fixers repairing items from a temperamental vacuum to a torn silk tablecloth.

Marty Andrews, PCC’s Repair Café lead, said:

“The owners were keen to extend the life of the items they brought along and didn’t want to just throw them away. We were really pleased to be able to repair them and stop them going to landfill.”

When you bring along an item, the repairers will discuss what they can do and plan the repair. You can then join the repairer and see how it is done, or just have a chat and a cuppa with the friendly volunteers.

Some repairs can be done there and then but if your item needs a part, the team will identify and help you source the part, for you to bring along for fitting at a later date.

More than 50 broken or damaged items have been repaired free of charge, including items of great sentimental value to their owner – such as grandparents’ sewing boxes and parents’ rocking chairs.

Volunteer Jeff Beard added: “It’s a real privilege to repair these personal items for people, which have been sat in cupboards and not used. Bringing the items back to life ensures that they are enjoyed for years to come.”

Each Repair Café focuses on different specialities - in Johnston and Crymych they focus on bike repairs, while in Fishguard, Letterston, and in St Davids, the emphasis is on textiles and upholstery.

The team will also provide pop-up garden tool repairs at community garden events this summer across the county.

There will be further Repair Cafés in Haverfordwest, Tenby, Milford Haven and Pembroke Dock later this year. Contact ShareRepairExtend@pembrokeshire.gov.uk for more details.

The next repair café is at Scolton Manor on Thursday, August 12, and will be located outside the new Station Shop alongside the main car park from 1pm to 4pm.

You can find out more on the Norman Industries Facebook page @normanindustries.

Details of events and more information on the Repair Cafe can be found at https://www.pembrokeshirecircle.org/