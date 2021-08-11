ENTHUSIASTS of Scottish Country Dancing in Pembrokeshire are encouraging people to have a reel good time by joining them.
Although Scottish Country Dancing is primarily a fun social activity, its devotees say it is also wonderful exercise for the body and the mind.
People may be surprised to learn that this form of dancing has always had a large following in Pembrokeshire.
Although that was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, a small number of people have continued to dance in a garden and a barn as Covid regulations have allowed. Now that restrictions are beginning to lift, it is proposed to hold two beginners classes a week.
The beginners class will meet on Tuesdays at 7pm in Llanddewi Velfrey Hall and Wednesdays at 7pm Uzmaston Church Hall, starting from September 7 and 8 respectively.
Taught by Heather, this class is suitable for complete beginners as well as those returning to dancing who wish to brush up their skills.
People can join at any time and enquiries are welcome.
Classes are £4 per session and it is advised to wear flat shoes and comfortable clothes.
All Covid-19 rules will be adhered to.
To find out more, email heather8.davies@gmail.com or text 07970772684 or 07790463417
