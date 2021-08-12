Learners across Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire have received their GCSE grades today following a new system of grading and assessment.

Despite a year of lockdowns and home education there were 328,658 summer GCSE entries across Wales this year, a rise of 8.6% compared to 2020.

Of these 29 percent of entries achieved an A* or A, with 74% receiving between A*- C and 98% of entries resulted in a pass between grades A*-G.

This year's assessment and qualification process has been different to previous years, as examinations for summer 2021 were cancelled in response to the pandemic. A new system was designed and delivered by schools and colleges, drawing on a range of assessment evidence to determine learners' grades.

The Welsh Government provided an additional £9m to support schools and colleges in the delivery of this year's assessments. £26m was provided to ensure students could complete their vocational qualifications and colleges could continue to deliver practical sessions this year.

Welsh Government minister for education and Welsh language, Jeremy Miles said:

"Our priority this year has been to put a system in place so that learners receive grades based on evidence of their work and enables them to progress to the next stage of their education, training or work with confidence.

"My message to this year's GCSE students is a huge 'well done'. You've had everything thrown at you over the last 18 months – periods in lockdown, time away from your friends and families, and times where you've missed out on many of the social activities you should be enjoying. You've shown tremendous resilience to overcome all of these challenges.

"I also want to congratulate learners on their vocational qualification results. Skills in priority sectors are vitally important in meeting the range of needs of the Welsh economy, now more than ever, and your hard-earned qualifications will put you in good stead for the future.

"It's also been a remarkable achievement by all the school and college staff who've worked so hard to enable qualifications this year. It's been an almighty task to put measures in place so that learners could get their results, like any other year. You should be very proud of the work you have done to help our learners progress."