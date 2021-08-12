Pembrokeshire County Council has congratulated all learners who have received GCSE and level 1 and 2 vocational results today, Thursday, August 12.

Learners’ achievements this year are to be celebrated as they are in any other year.

Results have been calculated by centre determined grades after a year of challenges for learners, families and schools brought by the Coid-19 pandemic.

Schools have ensured that learners’ skills and achievements have been recognised through following robust assessment processes prior to submitting results to examination boards.

Cllr Guy Woodham, cabinet member for education and lifelong learning, said: “The last 18 months have been difficult for all learners, their families and schools. I would like to congratulate all learners on their achievements.

“As a local authority, we have been committed to supporting learners in achieving the best possible outcomes. Learners who have received their results today will have acquired a range of skills that enable them to be lifelong learners and hopefully achieve more than they thought possible. I wish all learners every success for the future.”

Director for education Steven Richards-Downes said: “Every learner who has received their results today should be equally as proud as learners in previous years.

“Learners have shown great resilience in the most uncertain times and every learner will have a range of options available to them to help them continue with education, training or employment.”

At Ysgol y Preseli, Crymych headteacher, Ms Rhonwen Morris said:

“On behalf of staff and governors at Ysgol y Preseli, I would like to congratulate all Year 11 pupils on their excellent GCSE results. This cohort has faced unprecedented challenges since commencing their GCSE studies and it has been a privilege to guide them through what has been a very difficult and challenging time for everyone.

“Today’s excellent GCSE results have been achieved despite extraordinary disruption and uncertainty and pupils and their teachers deserve credit for an outstanding set of results which are the culmination of much hard work on their part. I would also like to thank parents/ guardians and the governing body for all their support during this unprecedented time.”

She added that, despite not sitting traditional exams, pupils had demonstrated an ability to work independently, to overcome challenges and face uncertainty with resilience and a determination to succeed.

“These are characteristics and qualities that any future employer would look for in an employee,” she said.

“We are very proud of all the young people who have worked tirelessly throughout their time at Ysgol y Preseli and we look forward to welcoming back a large number of pupils to our successful sixth form where they will have the opportunity to realise their potential and more in a supportive and homely school community.”

Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi in St Davids had some standout performances. Headteacher David Haynes said:

"I would like to pay tribute to our incredible year 11 pupils on achieving their excellent GCSE results, which they fully deserve and must be extremely proud of.

"The resilience and fortitude they have all demonstrated during the last two years and throughout their journey at Ysgol Dewi Sant and Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi VA has been outstanding. The pupils have faced many significant challenges with positivity and have worked tirelessly.

"I would like to wish them the very best for the next stage of their learning, whether that be at sixth form, Pembrokeshire College, and/or work-based learning or employment. I am confident that these young people will continue to contribute greatly to the communities in which they live."

Some stand out performances from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi include:

Lihla Mae- Noble with thirteen A* and one B grade. She will be progressing to Pembrokeshire College to study for her A Levels

Head Girl, Rhian Goodson with nine A*, four A’s and one B. She will be going on to study for her A levels at Pembrokeshire College

Rhiannon Mansfield with ten A*, three A and one B. She will be progressing to Rugby School where she has won a scholarship to study for her A Levels

Henry Raymond with seven A*, five A’s and one B. He will be moving on to Rugby school to study for his A levels having won a scholarship.

Jorjia Murphy with nine A*, three A’s, one B and one C. She will studying for A levels at Pembrokeshire College

George Harvey who achieved all of his target grades and will be progressing to Pembrokeshire College to study a level three in mechanical engineering

Ricky-Lee Turnbull who has also achieved his target grades and will by studying for a level two in welding

At Redhill High School, 93 per cent of grades were A* to A and 100 per cent were A* to B.

Jake Henson achieved eight A* grades and two As with a distinction in Additional Maths, while Lucy Peters achieved eight A* grades and a distinction in Additional Maths.

Timali Jayathilike (12 A*s) and Daniel De Kroon (11 A*s) were also high achievers at the school.

Headmaster at Redhill High School Alun Millington said: "GCSE students have had a really tough two years, and this just makes all the hard work and effort they put in feel worth it. We look forward to supporting the students to more success at Sixth Form."