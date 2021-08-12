Following the tragic death of three-year-old Ianto Siôr Jenkins in Efailwen, the community has stood strong, with Ianto's grieving family receiving support from local councillors and residents.
However, several comments have been seen on social media in terms of online abuse, aimed towards Ianto's family.
Senedd member for the area, Samuel Kurtz, has spoken out against the comments, saying he was 'angered' when he saw them.
Samuel said: “The tragic death of Ianto has deeply saddened this close-knit community, and the family are in our thoughts at this difficult time.
“It is at times like this the whole community rallies around, offering support, either practical or emotional. That’s what makes these rural communities special.
“However, I was angered when reading some of the insensitive comments that have appeared on social media over the last few days, many from faceless accounts and from people outside of the area. These people hide behind anonymity, throwing vile messages at a grieving family.
“Social media has so many positive benefits, but at times like this, when a small minority use a tragic accident to push their own extreme views, it shows that it is they who lack compassion, empathy and morality.
“My thoughts, and all those of this community in west Wales, are with the family during this incredibly difficult time.”
