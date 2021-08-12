The Pembrokeshire County Show will be returning to Haverfordwest next week and will not be open to the general public.
The show in 2020 was held virtually, and this year's will be held only with entrants and officials at the showground in the county town.
Equine, livestock and other competitions will be taking place, but entries closed in early August for the event.
The 2021 Pembrokeshire County Show will be held between Wednesday, August 18 and Thursday, August 19.
Ladies Day will be held on the Thursday morning at 10.30am, hosted by the society president's wife Joyce James.
The event will include refreshments, side stalls and a raffle with several prizes, with proceeds going to Rabi and Tir Dewi.
Ladies Day will be open to 'those exhibiting and taking part as well as members of the society.'
Pembrokeshire County Show said: "If you would like to join Pembrokeshire Agriculture Society and buy tickets then please contact the show office."
