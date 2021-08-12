TWO teenage cancer survivors treated at Cardiff Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital admit their diagnosis changed their life in a ‘better way’ after enjoying five days of gorge walking, high ropes, canoeing, campfires and much more with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust last week.

Mia Lloyd, 14, from Penparc, had her left leg amputated above the knee after discovering she had osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer in her left thigh when she was 10.

She developed a strong friendship with 15-year-old Amelie Kessels, from Narberth, who was treated for a brain tumour, aged 11.

The teenagers were among 25 young people from across the UK who spent last week at Longtown Outdoor Centre in Hereford.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust inspires young people aged 8-24 to believe in a brighter future living through and beyond cancer.

After sailing with the Trust for the first time in 2019, returning on a trip this summer gave Mia and Amelie something to look forward to.

“I’ve really missed it,” said Mia. “I was looking forward to going on a trip last year, but we couldn’t so it’s just really nice to see everyone again.

“It made a big difference because schools been very stressful lately, especially in lockdown.”

Amelie said: “I was doing some of my GCSEs online which was difficult. It was getting hard without any friends in lockdown, so this was something exciting to look forward to.”

Through the Trust’s sailing and outdoor activities, young people meet others who have had similar experiences - often for the first time, rediscover independence away from home, experience an increased sense of purpose and self-worth, and begin to realise what they are capable of again.

After having her leg amputated, Mia said: “I was quite nervous about going on the trip, but it was really fun. I had to learn to walk and run again but it has changed my life in a better way, in a way.”

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust was founded by the record-breaking round-the-world yachtswoman in 2003.

