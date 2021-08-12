All 16 and 17 year-olds living in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire can now access a Covid-19 vaccine, Hywel Dda University Health Board has confirmed.

Last week, following updated guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the Welsh Government announced that Wales’ COVID-19 vaccination programme has been expanded to 16-17-year-olds.

In its weekly update regarding the progress of the Covid-19 mass vaccination programme the health board said it is inviting young people aged 16 and 17 to attend a vaccination centre where they will be offered the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

With mass vaccination centres operating walk-in clinics no appointment is needed.

However, those wishing to book an appointment telephone 0300 303 8322 or email COVIDeqnuiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is not currently available at the Carmarthen Showground or Ysgol Trewen, Newcastle Emlyn.

The health board has also said that “in line with advice from the JCVI” it is now sending appointment invitations to children aged 12 to 15 who are at increased risk of becoming seriously unwell with COVID-19.

This includes children with severe neurodisabilities, Down’s syndrome, immunosuppression and multiple or severe learning disabilities.

Meanwhile over 7,600 coronavirus vaccines were administered across the Hywel Dda University Health Board area in the last seven days, taking the total number of jabs to 541,945 across the three counties.

The latest update from the health board reports that, up to August 11, some 256,933 people have now had both jabs in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) some 131,989 first doses have been given (69.7%) and 118,873 second doses (61.5%).

In Ceredigion (population 72,695) 52,350 first doses have now been given (71.6%) and 47,647 second doses (64%).

In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) 91,967 first does have been given (72.7%) and 83,532 second doses (64.7%).