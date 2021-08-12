There have been 99 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in the last 24 hours, according to today’s figures (Thursday, August 12).

Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows there were 40 new cases in Pembrokeshire, 40 in Carmarthenshire and 19 in Ceredigion.

Due to a technical issue PHW did not publish data yesterday (Wednesday, August 11) and today’s figures are for a reporting period of 27 hours up to 12pm on August 11.

The total number of cases across the three counties is 18,698 – 12,060 in Carmarthenshire, 4,358 in Pembrokeshire and 2,280 in Ceredigion.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 490 for the duration of the pandemic.

Across Wales, 1,030 new cases were confirmed, with no Covid-19 deaths reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 249,958 with 5,632 deaths.

There have been 15,907 tests done since the last report.

Across Wales, 2,304,271 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 2,115,477 are fully vaccinated.

In Hywel Dda, as of August 11, 541,945 residents have now received both jabs, with 7,683 given in the last seven days.

In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) 91,470 first doses have been given (73.1%) and 83,532 second doses (66.4%).

In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) 131,989 first doses have been given (69.9%) and 118,873 second doses (63%).

In Ceredigion (population 72,695) 52,350 first doses have now been given (72%) and 47,647 second doses (65.5%).

Public Health Wales was unable to provide figures for yesterday, owing to technical difficulties.

Public Health Waes said: "Technical issues prevented us publishing the Public Health Wales Coronavirus Dashboard yesterday, Wednesday, August 11.

"For completeness the figures were [Wales-wide]:

"•New cases reported: 816

"•New deaths reported: 2

"•Total cases reported: 248,928

"•Total deaths reported: 5,632."