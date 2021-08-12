A Pembrokeshire man completed a 100km run, raising over £2,500 so far for Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.
Dan Allerton was raising the money in memory of Dorothy Raymond, who was cared for by Paul Sartori Foundation in her final days at home.
Dan started his run at 5am on Wednesday, August 4, which would have been Dorothy’s birthday, in Milford Haven, and along with some supporters, ran to St Davids.
Paul Sartori posted his progress to allow supporters to encourage him along the way. They were also there to post a live video of him completing his run at 11pm.
The run was completed on one of the hottest days in August, and took Dan past some fabulous scenery along the coastal path as well as through the local towns and villages.
Dan's fundraising will contribute towards the hospice at home service which is delivered to adults across Pembrokeshire.
The service supports families families by assisting and expediting discharges from hospital for end-of-life patients; providing remote 24-hour on-call support; providing hands-on day and night nursing care and where appropriate allocating Paul Sartori Registered Nurses for night-care visits to support unstable patients.
To donate towards Dan's run, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dorothyraymondrun
