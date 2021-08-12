THE FISHGUARD and West Wales Music Festival has announced it will welcome full-capacity audiences this summer, after initially making just limited tickets available for every performance. The change comes after the Welsh Government removed limits on people attending concerts, theatres and sports events from August 7.
Additional tickets will be made available to book just under a fortnight before the festival's opening concert with a piano and cello recital by Jocelyn Freeman and Jamal Aliyev playing works by Beethoven and Brahms. This concert will take place at Neuadd y Dderwen, Rhosygilwen Mansion, Cilgerran at 7.30pm on Sunday, August 22.
The festival will continue with twelve concerts spread over three weeks at various venues including St Davids, Haverfordwest, Dinas, Letterston and Neuadd y Dderwen,Rhosygilwen. The line-up includes mezzo soprano Angharad Lyddon, Royal Harpist Alis Huws, the Marmen Quartet, London Tango Quintet, Meraki Duo, Palisander Recorder Ensemble, and Radio 3 regulars Kabantu. Two concerts will be given by the acclaimed Welsh National Opera Orchestra.
Gillian Green MBE, artistic director of the Fishguard and West Wales Music Festival, said: "We are grateful for venues across Pembrokeshire for agreeing to allow more people to book and attend the line-up of concerts.
"We all feel now that the festival will be like a new beginning. Finally, the return of audiences to enjoy classical music in west Wales.
"People will have at long last the opportunity to enjoy live music at reasonable prices in an amazing atmosphere, so browse the programme online to see what takes your fancy. It's been a long time. We hope to see you later this month."
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, audiences will also be encouraged to wear masks when inside the venues and not seated.
Tickets can be booked via the festival website at www.fishguardmusicfestival.com.
