Pembrokeshire's many rugby clubs were paid a welcome visit by All Blacks great Sean Fitzpatrick this week as part of a fundraising cycle tour.

The Scarlets Community Foundation's Tour de Scarlets started on Monday, and will be visiting all of the 53 rugby clubs in the region’s three counties of Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.

The Foundation is aiming to raise funds that will go back into the grassroots game and help clubs with projects to kick-start their return to rugby.

Scarlets players, along with All Blacks great Sean Fitzpatrick who was in the saddle from the start of the week, will be joining the team along the way.

Day One saw them call in at Mynydd y Garreg, Kidwelly, Ferryside, Nantgaredig, Carmarthen Quins and Carmarthen Athletic and St Clears.

They then stopped at Laugharne, Whitland, Narberth, Tenby, Pembroke and Pembroke Dock's rugby clubs, before finishing for the evening.

Neyland was the first stop on Tuesday, before stops at Llangwm, Milford, Haverfordwest, St Davids, Fishguard, Crymych, Cardigan and Newcastle Emlyn.

On Wednesday, they travelled on through Ceredigion, with scheduled stops at Aberaeron, Aberystwyth, Tregaron and Lampeter, and on to Llanybydder and Llandovery.

Thursday's route was a tour of no less than 25 rugby clubs in Carmarthenshire, from Llangadog to New Dock Stars, before finishing at Parc y Scarlets.

Community Foundation officer Rhodri Jones said: “We hope to raise much-needed funds to invest back into our community clubs and female rugby hubs.

“The funds will also support the continued work of the Foundation, following on from our care pack campaign during the Covid-19 pandemic."

The Scarlets Community Foundation was launched in 2020 and is the charity arm of the Scarlets.

Visit the justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/tourdescarlets to offer support.