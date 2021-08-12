ANOTHER Pembrokeshire pub has been forced to temporarily close today, Thursday August 12, because of staff in self-isolation.
A Facebook post this morning stated: "The Wisemans Bridge Inn will be closed today due to a number of staff members having to self isolate."
The post added: "We will keep you updated with further details soon."
Yesterday, Wednesday August 11, a further south Pembrokeshire pub, the Cross Inn at Broadmoor, had to temporarily shut after a member of staff was contacted by Track and Trace and told to isolate after being in contact with a number of people who have tested positive for Covid.
