THERE is a chance to see a blooming marvellous array of fruit, veg and flowers at Fishguard's Elwyn Lloyd Williams Allotments on Saturday, August 14.
The allotments were created in April 2010. They started with 12 plots but have now nearly trebled, with 33 plots varying in size to accommodate the needs of the plot holders.
The allotment group has also planted an orchard of apples, pears and plums which is doing well. Plot holders will be on hand at the event, which runs from 2pm until 4pm, to pass on gardening advice.
There will also be a produce stall selling produce from plot holders such as homemade jams, chutneys and cakes. Refreshments will also be on sale and any funds raised will go towards a new ride on mower.
To get the allotments take the B4313 (Hottipass Street) from Fishguard towards Llanychaer. The allotments are just past the last house on the left, in Plas-y-Fron.
Parking by the Allotments is very limited and visitors are asked to park their cars further down Plas-y-Fron and walk up to the site. There is also some on street parking in the area of Llain-Las or Parc-y-Shwt.
In case of rain, the event will be reorganised for the same times on Saturday, August 21.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.