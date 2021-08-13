A MOBILE vaccination van will be attending the Pembrokeshire County Show on August 18 and 19.
Wales’ largest county show is back for 2021 for participants and society members only, hosting equine, livestock and various other competitions.
The vaccination van, in partnership with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, will deliver the vaccine to anyone aged 18 and over that requires either a first or second dose (Moderna and Oxford AstraZeneca). Second doses can be given eight weeks after the first dose.
The fire service is providing one of its vehicles and members of the team will also be in attendance to provide general community safety advice, including about home safety.
Bethan Lewis, Interim Assistant Director of Public Health at Hywel Dda UHB, said: “It is a big boost to have the Pembrokeshire County Show back this year for participants.
“The vaccine rollout has spanned some of the busiest times for the farming community so we’re thrilled to be able to attend the show and provide easy access to a vaccine to those attending.”
Those attending the county show can visit the van any time between 8.30am and 5.00pm to receive their first dose or their second Moderna or Oxford AstraZeneca dose.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.