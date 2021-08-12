A REPORT of people in difficulty in the sea led to coastguards, two lifeboats and a helicopter heading for Skrinkle, near Manorbier, yesterday afternoon.
Tenby Coastguard Rescue Team along with HM Coastguard St Govans, both Tenby's RNLI and Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187 were paged just before 4pm.
As the teams made their way to the location, they were joined by three senior coastguard officers who were in the area and diverted to assist.
HM Coastguard Tenby said: "A member of the St Govans team identified the persons who had been reported as in difficulty and directed the lifeboat to their location.
"After a brief discussion with crew from the lifeboat, information was received that the persons were not in difficulty and did not require assistance. Teams were stood down."
