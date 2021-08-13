FISHGUARD inshore lifeboat recently launched to two kayakers in trouble.

A member of the public had spotted the pair in difficulty in offshore winds on the Fishguard side of the East Breakwater and alerted the emergency services.

The two girls, who were not experienced kayakers, had started paddling from Goodwick beach but the brisk south-westerly wind was more than they could handle and was swiftly taking them out to sea.

The lifeboat was quickly launched at 5.25pm, on Friday, August 6, and headed to the scene.

Fortunately, the crew was able to manoeuvre towards the end of the northern breakwater where the girls had scrambled onto the rocks just as the inshore lifeboat arrived.

At the same time the girls' friends arrived, having seen their plight, and helped them recover the kayaks with two of them offering to row them back to the beach for them.

The lifeboat crew checked that both kayakers were safe and well and escorted the kayaks and their new occupants back to Goodwick beach.

The girls were met and given safety advice by HM Coastguard Fishguard.

The inshore lifeboat returned to station at 5.45pm.