THE FORMER manager of Fishguard Bay Hotel is right on the money as he joins the Pembrokeshire team of Ashmole & Co.

The Fishguard Bay Hotel closed at the beginning of lockdown. Before that it was being run by administrators after its owners Northern Powerhouse Developments went into administration.

Richard Morse from Fishguard has now joined Ashmole & Co's payroll team as a payroll clerk in the firm's Haverfordwest office.

He joins a strong team of seven; the hidden heroes for local clients as they administer their pay systems.

Since Covid-19 struck Ashmole & Co's Payroll team have been extremely busy working hard for clients to make sure they are getting all the government support they are entitled to via the furlough scheme.

Richard worked at the Fishguard Bay Hotel for 23 years working his way up from restaurant team member to hotel manager. During his 11 years as assistant manager Richard was in charge of payroll for the hotel's staff.

Welcoming Richard to the team, William Hughes, Partner in the Tenby and Haverfordwest Ashmole & Co offices, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have Richard, with his local knowledge and experience in payroll, join our team.

"Our dedicated payroll team allows local companies to be relieved of the burden of administering their payroll. The last 18 months have been especially difficult for so many employers having to furlough staff as a result of the pandemic.

"We have been proud to be able to help them safely through the minefield of applying for support to ensure those local employees still have jobs and are paid."

The most rewarding part of the job for Richard is having the opportunity to build strong and fruitful working relationships with clients. He says his background in hospitality certainly assists him in his new position as being helpful and providing a friendly service is essential.

"Having lived and worked in Fishguard all my life I'm delighted to be able to now work with local companies and help them with their payroll as part of the team at Ashmole & Co," he said.