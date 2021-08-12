A woman has been taken to Withybush Hospital following a collision on the A40 this afternoon.
The A40 was partially blocked and motorists advised to avoid the area, due to a two car collision between Haverfordwest and Wolfscastle.
Two people sustained minor injuries and another woman has been taken to hospital by ambulance.
The incident at the top of Windy Hill happened at around 2.30pm today on the Fishguard Road out of Haverfordwest.
Eyewitnesses report two ambulances, fire engines and three police vehicles currently at the scene.
Traffic reports say that the road is partially blocked and there is heavy traffic between Withybush Road (Withybush Roundabout, Haverfordwest) and The Wolfe Inn (Wolfscastle).
A spokes person for Dyfed-Powys Police said:
"We were called to a two car collision on the A40 between Haverfordwest and Wolfscastle at around 2pm.
"No-one is thought to have suffered serious injuries.
"The road is passable but the vehicles will need to be recovered and debris cleared, so motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible for the time being."
A spokesperson for the fire service added thatcrews from Haverfordwest Fire Station were called to the incident near Withybush Roundabout at 2.12pm.
"[There have been] three casualties, two with minor injuries and one female taken to hospital via land ambulance," said the spokesperson.
Fire crews left the scene at 14:53pm
