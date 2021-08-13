Four new summer rangers have taken up their seasonal posts supporting Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority staff as the busy summer season continues.

Lauren Dunkley, Maisie Sherratt, Megan Greenhalgh and Megan Holt will be offering help, information and advice to residents and visitors at beaches and other key locations around the national park.

These temporary roles are to help people find out more about the national park through free activities such as rockpooling, providing important guidance such as tide times and providing free resources such as leaflets and the visitor newspaper.

With many more people visiting the area this year, they are also able offer guidance on alternative locations and other local information to help alleviate overcrowding issues.

Megan Holt, who will mostly be covering north and west Pembrokeshire, said: “I’m looking forward to introducing inquisitive visitors to the area and showing them the wonders of the national park, as well as getting involved with schools, groups and the local community to enable them to better enjoy their beautiful national park.”

Maisie, who will be mostly covering the south coast, said: “I studied visitor engagement modules at university, so the opportunity to put my learning in to practice is great. I hope that this job will open up new doors for me, as I’d like to work in this sector permanently one day.”

Megan Greenhalgh, who will be mainly based on the beaches around the north coast said: “I’m looking forward to meeting a variety of people and sharing with them my passion for the county and its wildlife.

Lauren, will be covering the south, added: “I hope to inspire lots of people and families to explore the wonders of the park, getting to know the landscape and its special wildlife and properties.”

National Park Authority ranger service manager, Libby Taylor added: “We’re delighted to have been able to expand this scheme to welcome four new recruits, having started with just one summer ranger a few years ago.

“Having four summer rangers enables us to cover a lot more of the coast and help more people enjoy and learn about the National Park, including why it’s important to tread lightly and leave no trace, messages which have become even more significant as more and more people visit the national park.”