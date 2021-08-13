Two separate planning applications for holiday accommodation in south Pembrokeshire will be brought back for decision at committee next month.
At its meeting on August 5, councillors were ‘minded to approve’ a recommendation to change pitches at Trefalun Park from touring to static caravans against officer advice.
The application would see 57 touring units at the site on Devonshire Drive changed to static units as well as the relocation of three existing touring units and landscaping and ecological improvements.
When it came to an application for holiday lodges at Penhoyle Manor, Penally, the committee voted in favour of holding a site visit before making a decision.
The plan is for seven timber-clad lodges near fishing lakes, each with three bedrooms.
The application is recommended for refusal by planning officers and local member, Cllr Jonathan Preston, outlined his concerns about the proposal, with objections also made by Penally Community Council.
The applications will be revisited at the September planning committee.
