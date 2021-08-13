A MAN now living in Milton stole his teen son's £38,000 inheritance, spending it on drink, drugs, and a holiday, a court heard.

Daniel Richard Caulfield's mother had set up a savings fund for her grandson to be given to him when he turned 18.

He planned to use it to pay for university.

But when the grandmother died, 38-year-old Caulfield became a trustee for the accounts, stealing the money.

In 2010 Caulfield's mother put money into a savings and investments accounts for her grandson, Caulfield's estranged son, Swansea Crown Court heard.

Helen Randall, prosecuting, said when the woman passed away in 2015 there was £38,167.99 in the account.

As the son was not yet 18 Caulfield and his sister became joint trustees.

Unknown to his sister, Caulfield emptied the accounts and spend the money.

The court heard that when the son turned 18, he wrote to his father and aunt asking for the money, but his Caulfield replied that there was none left; having spent it all on drugs and alcohol.

Police were alerted, and Caulfield later admitted the theft at Llanelli police station, apologising.

The court heard the son had planned to use the money to go to university or towards buying a house.

Caulfield, now of Milton, admitted fraud at Swansea Crown Court.

Defending, John Allchurch said Caulfield accepted his behaviour was "reprehensible and inexcusable" and that he had let down his son.

Caulfield ran a carpet cleaning business and had got into financial difficulties following health problems brought about by his drugs use, the court heard.

Mr Allchurch told the court some of the missing money had been spent on a holiday, but most had gone on alcohol and drugs, adding it was "something the defendant cannot be proud of".

He said Caulfield wanted to establish a ‘repayment plan’.

Judge Paul Thomas QC told Caulfield it was difficult to imagine a more "despicable" offence.

He said Caulfield had been "singularly unhelpful" in providing details of exactly where the money had gone.

The court heard that would be left to a Proceeds of Crime Act financial investigation.

Caulfield was sentenced to 20 months in jail, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to complete 240 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation course.