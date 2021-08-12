The new Narberth Jazz group launched a season of jazz events last month with a jazz garden party attracting a large crowd who enjoyed a delightful afternoon in the sunshine with two bands and a lot of socialising.
Now the group returns to its regular home at The Plas Hotel Narberth on Thursday August 19, featuring the Keith Marshall Band for a night of jazz and swing music.
Also known as Swing Machine, the band is a nine-piece outfit, featuring the stylish vocals of Sarah Benbow.
This 'little big band' has a sound to match and plays in the style of the great big bands, in new arrangements by Keith Marshall.
The personnel is drawn from some of the finest jazz players from all over west Wales.
Sarah Benbow is very well known in classical circles and as a soloist and musical director with Bella Voce ladies choir.
Music director Keith Marshall has written for and played with a large variety of popular groups, for the stage and screen.
The combination of a great vocalist and some of Wales’ most creative and versatile musicians will be a treat for fans of Swing and dance - from the 1940s to today. Tickets are available from the website www.narberthjazz.wales
Doors open at 7.30pm.
Anyone unable to access the website can call the dedicated phone on 07778 563334 and leave a message.
