Many learners throughout Pembrokeshire were overjoyed on Tuesday, August 10, when they received their A-level grades.
What faces several of the learners now is the chance to study at some of the most prestigious universities in the UK.
A handful of excelling students however, will be making their way from Pembrokeshire to the two grandest universities this side of the Atlantic, Oxford and Cambridge.
Two learners from Pembrokeshire College are already making plans for the next few years of their lives, which will be spent in Cambridge.
Imogen Grimes will be studying History of Art at the University of Cambridge, while Samuel Rummery will be heading there to study Engineering.
At Milford Haven School, deputy head girl Izzy-May Solomon's five A*s mean that she is also ready to travel from Pembrokeshire to Cambridge to read Philosophy.
Finally, Haverfordwest High VC School have learners going into both universities in September.
Rhys Lewis will be heading to Cambridge to study Mathematics, while Nihar Vajrala will also be going there to study Medicine.
Meanwhile, Euan Dyer's five A*s mean he will be going from Pembrokeshire to Oxford where he will read Physics.
