The 2021/22 Cymru Premier season starts today, with Haverfordwest County AFC playing in front of fans as a top flight club for the first time since 2016.
The Bluebirds travel to face Caernarfon Town FC, kicking off at 5.15pm this afternoon.
The last time the two teams met, County ran riot in Gwynedd with a 4-1 win in November 2020.
It'll be the first league game for many new faces for Haverfordwest County, including Mason Evans-Thomas, Lee Idzi and Henry Jones.
After today's match, the Bluebirds will return to Pembrokeshire next Friday for a 7.45pm kick off against Cardiff Metropolitan University.
The special occasion has already been marked with the club announcing that the game will be free admission.
To read more about next Friday's match, visit http://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19503867.first-haverfordwest-county-home-game-season-free-admission/
