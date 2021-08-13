Six people were killed and a critical incident declared as a result of a firearms incident in the Keyham area of Plymouth on Thursday night.

Here is everything we know so far.

What happened?





Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement: “Police were called to a serious firearms incident in Biddick Drive, in the Keyham area of Plymouth at around 6.10pm today [Thursday 12 August].

“Officers and ambulance staff attended. There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment.

“A critical incident has been declared. The area has been cordoned off and police believe the situation is contained.

“Road closures are in place so please avoid the area.

“We are appealing to the public not to speculate or share pictures of the scene on social media or anywhere else.”

Plymouth Shooting. (PA)

Who is the gunman?





Devon and Cornwall Police have not yet released details on the identity of the gunman and have asked members of the public not to speculate on social media.

The gunman is one of the six people dead following the incident.

Who are the victims?





Six people have died of gunshot wounds, including the gunman, with one victim reported to be a child.

Two females and two males died at the scene in the Keyham area of the city, the force said, along with another male who is believed to be the offender.

Another female was treated at the scene for gunshot wounds and later died in hospital.

The force said next of kin have been informed and it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

In a statement early on Friday morning, Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Following attendance at the scene, two females and two males were deceased at the scene.

“A further male, believed to be the offender, was also deceased at the scene. All are believed to have died from gunshot wounds.

“Another female treated at the scene for gunshot wounds, died a short time later in hospital.

“All of the next of kin of the deceased have been located and informed by Devon & Cornwall Police officers.

“Devon & Cornwall Police would stress this is not a terrorism related incident.

An officer in a forensics suit near the scene of an incident in the Keyham area of Plymouth. (pA)

What have the police said?





Devon & Cornwall Police have stressed that it was not a terror related incident.

The area has been cordoned off and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Investigations are continuing into the incident and disruption to the road network in the Keyham will remain throughout the night.

Police continue to ask any members of the public with mobile phone footage of the immediate aftermath of the incident not to post this on social media platforms and to respect those families who have lost loved ones this evening.

Priti Patel statement

The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected. I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support. I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs. — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) August 12, 2021