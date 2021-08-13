A documentary on Channel 4 tonight will highlight Pembrokeshire and the damage plastic can cause to the county's coast.
The series of Epic Wales: Valleys, Mountains and Coasts is focusing on lifestyles within Wales' three national parks.
On tonight's episode, the programme will focus on Pembrokeshire's coast, which is under threat of being overwhelmed by plastic.
The episode will see several volunteers within Pembrokeshire who are campaigning against the use of plastic to help protect the county's coastline.
The British Army is also helping the volunteers fight back against plastic damaging the beaches of west Wales.
The programme will air on Channel 4 tonight at
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.