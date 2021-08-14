A campaigner from Haverfordwest was recently joined by Senedd member Paul Davies on a walk to raise funds for Crohn's and Colitis UK.

Abby Bryan, who has lived with Ulcerative Colitis for 19 years, is walking all 186 miles of the Pembrokeshire coastal path to raise funds for the charity, as well as awareness for the condition.

She currently has a Just Giving page set up, and is nearly at her target of raising £500.

On part of her walk from Strumble Head to Goodwick, Abby was joined by Paul Davies MS.

Abby commented: “I am grateful to Paul for joining me on my walk and was glad we got to enjoy the beautiful Pembrokeshire coast. Crohn's and Colitis are bowel diseases, which many people feel uncomfortable talking about, but can have a major impact on everyday life. My aim is not only to raise much needed funds for the charity, but to also help increase awareness of the challenges that those living with the conditions face.

"With Covid affecting access to public toilets over the last 18 months, it is really important that people better understand some of the issues, such as urgent need to use the toilet, that are a result of having these lifelong chronic conditions. Crohn's and Colitis UK undertake an excellent job of working with politicians to raise awareness and offering support to those diagnosed with the conditions.”

Paul Davies said: “Abby is raising money for such a worthwhile cause and I was more than happy to get involved and help spread the word. Sadly, many people living with Crohn’s and Colitis have hidden symptoms such as fatigue, joint pain, insomnia, stomach cramps and poor mental health.

"Therefore, it’s really important to help raise awareness of the condition and hopefully raise some money along the way. Abby has been a fantastic ambassador for the charity and I was privileged to take part by walking some of the path with her."

To donate towards Abby's fundraising, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Abby-Bryan2