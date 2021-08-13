Several stop checks were conducted by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit in relation to unlicensed waste carriers.
The stop checks were done on vehicles on Thursday, August 12 with the unit's colleagues from Pembrokeshire County Council and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: "A number of prohibition and suspension notices were issued, two persons were also reported for driving whilst uninsured."
