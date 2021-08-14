The Port of Milford Haven has maintained its status this year as the third largest port in the UK.
The port is continuing to grow, currently involved in numerous projects including Pembroke Dock Marina and Milford Haven Energy Kingdom.
The Port of Milford Haven is also involved in the development of Milford Waterfront, with the Tŷ Hotel under construction and many other events organised for the near future, including food festivals.
Steve James, commercial director at the Port of Milford Haven said: "Our vision is to grow the Haven's prosperity. We have to build that on our existing collaborations, whether it be at Haven's Head Retail Park, the berth holders at the marina, the Irish Ferries, the port services or the cargoes and also the support we're providing through the LNG cargoes and oil that is coming through at the terminal.
"The community has to benefit from all this activity. We are here to grow the Haven's prosperity. We will do that through excellence, sustainability and collaboration."
