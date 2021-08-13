Tenby-based Pembrokeshire Gin Company has secured its place in the global spotlight by winning three gold medals at Gin Masters 2021.
The Gin Masters competition aims to find and reward the finest gin brands on the world stage.
Chaired by The Spirits Business and a panel of leading spirits specialists, the spirits are judged in a blind tasting to discover The Gin Masters of 2021.
All three of Pembrokeshire Gin Company's offerings walked away with gold medals this year.
Rosemary and Citrus Tenby Dry Gin claimed gold in the Contemporary category; Welsh Cake Gin won gold in the Flavoured category, and the company's newest release – Navy Strength Tenby Dry Gin - scooped gold in the Navy Strength category.
This makes Pembrokeshire Gin Company the first Welsh gin brand to be awarded gold medals for all of its gins in one competition.
Charlotte Clark from Pembrokeshire Gin Company said:
"We are absolutely over the moon to have been awarded three gold medals.
"To win anything at the Gin Masters is amazing, but to walk away with all golds is completely unexpected and something I am so proud of."
The company also recently opened up a new retail store in the heart of Tenby, in Cobra House on Upper Frog Street where shoppers can explore their range of gins, miniatures, gift sets and merchandise.
