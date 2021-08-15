PEMBROKE Ladies Lifeboat Guild was delighted to hold its first fundraising coffee morning at St John's Community Hall, Pembroke Dock, at the invitation of community hall chair, Vanessa Owen, on July 15.
On arrival, members were very well looked after by Phil Tallett.
Chair Daphne Bush said: “It has been a great miss to Pembroke Guild not meeting our supporters for 17 months. It was great to start again with you all at St Johns'; thanks to this very thoughtful invitation.
“We were pleased to welcome Rebecca Dabill of the RNLI also; Rebecca attending her first Pembroke Guild event for the RNLI.
“Our St Johns' RNLI July coffee morning raised £115; every penny going to the RNLI.
“All thanks to our very generous supporters and donations.”
Glynis's Jewellery was donated for the raffle; Welsh cakes were donated by Rachael, Philip and William, carrot cake by Marilyn Williams, marmalade, cakes, plants, coffee and tea by Sandra and Daphne.
Daphne added: “On behalf of the RNLI, huge thanks again to Vanessa, Phil and everyone supporting on July 15.
“£115 will buy numerous individual items of kit for lifeboat crew or lifeguards. Your continuous support is priceless.”
The next Guild event takes place at 10am this Thursday, August 19.
