The Torch Theatre in Milford Haven has announced that it will be reopening its doors to audiences on Wednesday, September 1.
The theatre has had a refurbishment, and a new look will greet spectators who have not walked through the theatre doors since March 2020.
On Friday, August 20, the Torch will announce the plan, programme and Covid-19 measures in place upon reopening, as well as a forthcoming cinema and live broadcast programme.
However, certain September surprises have been promised by the theatre after all the months away.
The Torch Theatre said: "It’s been a long 18 months since we last saw you: we have all been through so much, and we are looking forward to coming back together for the love of the arts, live theatre, and the big screen.
"The wait is almost over, we will be switching the lights back on and raising the curtain again. We can’t wait to see our community back here at the Torch.
"It's so good to be back and most importantly, to be welcoming you all here with us in person from September."
