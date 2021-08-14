After a successful first walk around Milford Marina, the 'Walk and Talk' dementia support group is heading to Neyland.

The group's first supportive and socialising walk took place in Milford Haven on Thursday, August 12, and proved enjoyable for those who took part.

The next walk will take place only a few miles away from the first one, as the group will be walking and talking around Neyland.

Walk and Talk has been set up in partnership between PAVS' dementia support communities and West Wales Walking for Wellbeing.

The group aims to 'improve physical and mental wellbeing and at the same time enjoy the wonderful Pembrokeshire scenery.'