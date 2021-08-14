After a successful first walk around Milford Marina, the 'Walk and Talk' dementia support group is heading to Neyland.
The group's first supportive and socialising walk took place in Milford Haven on Thursday, August 12, and proved enjoyable for those who took part.
The next walk will take place only a few miles away from the first one, as the group will be walking and talking around Neyland.
Walk and Talk has been set up in partnership between PAVS' dementia support communities and West Wales Walking for Wellbeing.
The group aims to 'improve physical and mental wellbeing and at the same time enjoy the wonderful Pembrokeshire scenery.'
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.