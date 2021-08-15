WI members from across Pembrokeshire recently took part in a beach foraging event at Wisemans Bridge and Saundersfoot which was led by Craig Evans of Coastal Foraging.
The afternoon was described as 'fantastic' and the members found Craig to be a mine of information as he explained about various shellfish, crustaceans and sea vegetables.
Craig has been interested in foraging since childhood. He has kept a salt water aquarium where he has studied the behaviour of our vastly varied sea life.
His hope is to educate the wider world about the coastal environment and promote its conservation and to inspire people to pass on any knowledge gained down through future generations.
The WI members who attended the course learned a lot and said they would recommend this experience to others.
Most of Craig's courses take place within 10 to 20 minutes of Tenby and Saundersfoot although 150 miles of the south west Wales coast is covered.
Craig donated a ticket for two adults and up to four children to take part in one of his courses. This is being raffled and proceeds will be donated to a local marine conservation charity.
