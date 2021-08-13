A FAMILY day with free entry, focussing on ocean and ecological action for the environment will take place at Goodwick’s Ocean Lab from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, August 22.

The day includes exhibits, plant sale, a youth workshop, eco-games and fishy walkabout, and tombola featuring prizes donated by local businesses as well as a second -life books stall, face painting, speakers, cakes, eco films and music.

Anna Elliot, Sea Trust’s project manager, said: “We welcome everyone to our eco fun day, it is a great opportunity for us to showcase our vital ocean protection work, and of course, to invite the public, to help us while having some fun too”.

The day includes a Sea Shore Safari; a family fun shoreline exploration with a Sea Trust expert.

There will also be a book signing and meet the authors event as well as presentations from Bernadette Vallely and Bethan Stewart James who will be launching the paperback edition of their book Your Planet Needs You.

Bernadette Vallely is a United Nations Global 500 Laureate, best-selling writer, and ground-breaking environmentalist of 30 years. Bethan Stewart James is a young Fishguard born eco activist, environmental communicator, and local litter picker.

There will be an opportunity to have your concerns fully heard about climate change and other worries at a Listening Chair by a trained empathic listener and there will be opportunities to meet with specialists in several environmental fields.

Practical and easy environmental actions will be set out for everyone to understand from things to do in your garden, to question and answer sessions on the big topics like climate change, species extinction and ocean acidification.

Among the companies who are actively supporting the charity by their donation of prizes for the tombola are Celtic Coasteering with a £110 coastal adventure for two people and a £42 bottle of specialist Signature Style gin from In the Welsh Wind Distillery based in Cardigan.

Members, volunteers and supporters of the Sea Trust will be busy all week baking delicious cakes, collecting prizes for the tombola and nurturing young plants for the plant sale on the day. If you would like to send a donation please contact the Sea Trust, drop it off at the Ocean Lab or simply come on the day with a gift.

The event is free to attend and suitable for all ages. Proceeds from games, the cake sales and other income goes to the Sea Trust Wales.