A rural north Pembrokeshire road is currently closed due to a burst water main.
The B4313 from Fishguard to Llanychaer is closed from the Bridge End Inn on the Llanychaer side.
Motorists are being urged to take the road from Dinas to Llanychaer as an alternative route.
Eyewitnesses in the village the scene say that water started gushing from the burst main at 8am and that the road has been closed since 8.30am.
Dwr Cymru is also warning customers in the surrounding areas that they may experience low water pressure or interrupted supply as it repairs the leak.
We will update this story when we have more information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.