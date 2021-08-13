There have been 105 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in less than 24 hours, according to today’s figures (Friday, August 13).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows there were 59 new cases in Pembrokeshire, 30 in Carmarthenshire and 16 in Ceredigion.
The new cases data covers a reporting period from 12 noon on August 11 to 9am on August 12, therefore data included in the analysis covers a 21 hour period.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 18,803 – 12,090 in Carmarthenshire, 4,417 in Pembrokeshire and 2,296 in Ceredigion.
No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 490 for the duration of the pandemic.
Across Wales, 1,090 new cases were confirmed, with two new Covid-19 deaths reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 251,048 with 5,634 deaths.
