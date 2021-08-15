A PEMBROKESHIRE opticians is launching a new service for members of a dementia group in partnership with the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre.

The 20-strong Specsavers team, who are all ‘Dementia Friends’ – people who learn and raise awareness about dementia so they can help their community - will visit the centre to attend dementia group meetings where they will offer a glasses MOT, hearing tests and discuss any eye or ear health-related concerns with members of the group.

The new partnership has been spearheaded by Ellie Thomas and Andrew Williams, directors at Specsavers Pembroke Dock, after they worked with the heritage centre to throw a surprise event for their team to thank them for their hard work during the Covid-19 crisis.

It was one of only two opticians in the county that was open seven days a week during the height of pandemic in 2020, to ensure those who needed urgent eye or ear health advice were seen and to take the pressure off GPs and hospitals wherever possible.

Ellie Thomas said: “Andrew and I are committed to helping members of our community – both customers and staff - in whatever way we can. The last 18 months has been like no other, and our new collaboration with Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre has taught us about the great history of our community and how we can use that knowledge to better connect with some of our most vulnerable customers and have meaningful conversations.”

The heritage centre brought together the Specsavers team to take them on a journey of the history of the town, including the 150-year-old building where the store is located on Dimond Street as well as the role of the dock during World War Two and the dock’s links with Japan.

Gareth Mills, from Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, said: “We are very passionate about serving the community beyond the immediate preservation and commemoration of the town’s history.

“We’ve teamed up with various local companies and groups who are using the centre as a hub for community events, including Specsavers, who will play a very important role in supporting the dementia group hosted at our historical venue.”

Mrs Thomas added: “It has been nothing short of fascinating working with the heritage centre so far and I hope that everything we have learnt from our special event means we can talk to our older customers about their experiences and memories of how the dock used to operate.

“We’re thrilled to be supporting the dementia group at the heritage centre.”