A PEMBROKESHIRE pub which was forced to temporarily close after staff had to go into isolation is re-opening tonight, Friday August 13, for drinks only.
The Wiseman's Bridge Inn announced yesterday that the staff shortages caused by self-isolation had led to the closure.
The situation serves as a reminder that despite the lifting of the majority of restrictions in Wales, coronavirus is still present.
Updating customers on Facebook today, Team Wisemans posted: "Hello we are back! (just about).
"Due to a number of staff members remaining in isolation we will only be serving drinks today, tomorrow & Sunday!
"Unfortunately all evening and lunchtime bookings over the weekend will be automatically cancelled.
"But Monday we will be back in full business!
"We sincerely apologise to everyone for these last minute changes.
"This is a reminder that sadly Covid hasn’t gone away quite yet and is alive and kicking!"
