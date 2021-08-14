The people of a Pembrokeshire village are celebrating success as film makers, who made a feature film as part of a bid to save the local church, have received surprise nominations for an award in an international film festival.

The film, 'The Search for Little Flanders,' was made in 2016 to raise money for the restoration of the medieval Church of St Jerome’s in Llangwm.

It was directed by Pamela Hunt, a former independent film maker, who lives in Llangwm.

It came as quite a shock to Pam when the West Europe International Film Festival emailed her to say the film was in line for two awards, Best Feature Documentary and Best Story.

“Talking to the director of the festival it was the fact that we used local people to present, narrate and take on other roles in making the film that attracted their attention,” she said.

“The competition is very high but it’s an honour to have been selected and I am delighted that our little community has been recognised for its efforts.”

The Search for Little Flanders, as part of the Heritage Llangwm project, was funded by the Heritage Lottery as well as other organisations including Cadw.

Some of those involved in making the film will be gathering in St Jerome’s to watch the awards ceremony in a live broadcast from Brussels on Saturday, August 21.

It can be seen online at on YouTube at https://youtu.be/f5Nw5PPsacA

Earlier this year a film made by Llangwm Local History Society, 'Born of the Cleddau,' was completed and uploaded after the Covid lockdown restrictions were eased in May.

The film, which can also be seen on YouTube, explored the link between Llangwm and the Eastern Cleddau and was funded by a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.