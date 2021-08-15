BOAT users, kayakers and beach goers are being warned to steer clear of grey seals and their pups as seal pupping season begins.

Grey seals are common in Pembrokeshire waters and on some beaches, usually only those accessible only by boat.

They are sensitive to disturbance and are protected by law. They return to the beaches to pup, on the coastline and offshore islands, usually from August to the end of November.

The Pembrokeshire Marine Code askes boat owners not to land on pupping beaches between August 1 to the beginning of November and not to disturb or come between mothers and their pups.

It recommends keeping at least 50 metres away from seals unless they approach you and avoid creeping up on them or approaching them bow on in a boat.

Members of the public should never swim with, touch or feed seals for the safety of both themselves and the animals.

Boat owners wishing to watch seal pups and their mothers from a distance should keep speed on approach to below five knots on arrival and departure and keep viewing time to ten minutes.

They should always allow seals an escape route and avoid boxing them in and should move away if they observe that the seals are disturbed.

On Ramsey Island, owned and run by the RSPB, kayakers are reminded that they may no longer land on the island's beaches due to seal pupping. Kayakers can still access the island via the harbour wall and landing steps.

There are places in Pembrokeshire where you can safely watch seals and their pups without disturbing them, such as Strumble Head and Pwll Deri. If you know any other good seal spotting spots add them to the comments below.